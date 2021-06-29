Police officers set up a cordon outside Next Digital’s offices in Tseung Kwan O during a raid on June 17. Photo: Winson Wong
National security law: Apple Daily editorial writer released on police bail after being held for about 44 hours
- Fung Wai-kong, 57, is required to report back to Wan Chai Police Station on July 26
- Next Digital, meanwhile, has agreed to sell its Taiwan publishing operations, according to a stock market filing
