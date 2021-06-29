Police officers set up a cordon outside Next Digital’s offices in Tseung Kwan O during a raid on June 17. Photo: Winson Wong Police officers set up a cordon outside Next Digital’s offices in Tseung Kwan O during a raid on June 17. Photo: Winson Wong
Police officers set up a cordon outside Next Digital’s offices in Tseung Kwan O during a raid on June 17. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

National security law: Apple Daily editorial writer released on police bail after being held for about 44 hours

  • Fung Wai-kong, 57, is required to report back to Wan Chai Police Station on July 26
  • Next Digital, meanwhile, has agreed to sell its Taiwan publishing operations, according to a stock market filing

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 9:20pm, 29 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Police officers set up a cordon outside Next Digital’s offices in Tseung Kwan O during a raid on June 17. Photo: Winson Wong Police officers set up a cordon outside Next Digital’s offices in Tseung Kwan O during a raid on June 17. Photo: Winson Wong
Police officers set up a cordon outside Next Digital’s offices in Tseung Kwan O during a raid on June 17. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE