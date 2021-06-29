Police display evidence, including materials used for making home-made weapons, seized in a morning raid on Tuesday. Photo: Sam Tsang Police display evidence, including materials used for making home-made weapons, seized in a morning raid on Tuesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Police display evidence, including materials used for making home-made weapons, seized in a morning raid on Tuesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Explosive substances, weapons seized as Hong Kong police arrest two men in Tuesday raid

  • Seven 1.5kg bags of precursor chemicals capable of producing bombs were taken along with gunpowder-filled cartridges and home-made firearms
  • Police said they had not ruled out the possibility the substances were intended for use on July 1, anniversary of the city’s return to Chinese sovereignty

Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Christy Leung
Christy Leung

Updated: 10:33pm, 29 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Police display evidence, including materials used for making home-made weapons, seized in a morning raid on Tuesday. Photo: Sam Tsang Police display evidence, including materials used for making home-made weapons, seized in a morning raid on Tuesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Police display evidence, including materials used for making home-made weapons, seized in a morning raid on Tuesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE