Police display evidence, including materials used for making home-made weapons, seized in a morning raid on Tuesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Explosive substances, weapons seized as Hong Kong police arrest two men in Tuesday raid
- Seven 1.5kg bags of precursor chemicals capable of producing bombs were taken along with gunpowder-filled cartridges and home-made firearms
- Police said they had not ruled out the possibility the substances were intended for use on July 1, anniversary of the city’s return to Chinese sovereignty
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
Police display evidence, including materials used for making home-made weapons, seized in a morning raid on Tuesday. Photo: Sam Tsang