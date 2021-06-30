Hong Kong customs officials with some of the 110kg of cocaine seized in an operation at the city’s international airport. Photo: May Tse Hong Kong customs officials with some of the 110kg of cocaine seized in an operation at the city’s international airport. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong airport cocaine bust largest in 20 years, as officers seize HK$130 million worth of drugs and arrest two men

  • Secretary and director of engineering company formed last year detained after customs operation
  • Firefighters needed to help retrieve drugs which were hidden in hydraulic equipment shipped to city from Brazil

Chan Ho-him
Updated: 4:57pm, 30 Jun, 2021

