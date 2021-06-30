Ada Tsim is brought to the scene of the alleged shooting in June 2018. Photo: Dickson Lee
Family property dispute triggered fatal shooting in public park, Hong Kong court hears
- Ada Tsim is accused of shooting four relatives amid a fight over a decision to place her mother in a home for the elderly
- Tsim allegedly also quarrelled with her relatives over a property left behind by her grandmother at Nam Fung Sun Chuen in Quarry Bay
