Family property dispute triggered fatal shooting in public park, Hong Kong court hears

  • Ada Tsim is accused of shooting four relatives amid a fight over a decision to place her mother in a home for the elderly
  • Tsim allegedly also quarrelled with her relatives over a property left behind by her grandmother at Nam Fung Sun Chuen in Quarry Bay

Chris Lau
Updated: 7:38pm, 30 Jun, 2021

Ada Tsim is brought to the scene of the alleged shooting in June 2018. Photo: Dickson Lee
