Chow Hang-tung, vice-chairwoman of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, has been rearrested. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong organiser of Tiananmen Square vigil rearrested, to be charged with incitement, source says
- Chow Hang-tung detained in connection with banned assembly at Victoria Park on June 4
- Police source says 36-year-old likely to be charged with ‘inciting others to knowingly participate in unlawful assembly’
