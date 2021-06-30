Chow Hang-tung, vice-chairwoman of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, has been rearrested. Photo: K.Y. Cheng Chow Hang-tung, vice-chairwoman of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, has been rearrested. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Chow Hang-tung, vice-chairwoman of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, has been rearrested. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong organiser of Tiananmen Square vigil rearrested, to be charged with incitement, source says

  • Chow Hang-tung detained in connection with banned assembly at Victoria Park on June 4
  • Police source says 36-year-old likely to be charged with ‘inciting others to knowingly participate in unlawful assembly’

Topic |   June 4 vigil in Hong Kong
Christy Leung
Christy Leung

Updated: 8:06pm, 30 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chow Hang-tung, vice-chairwoman of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, has been rearrested. Photo: K.Y. Cheng Chow Hang-tung, vice-chairwoman of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, has been rearrested. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Chow Hang-tung, vice-chairwoman of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, has been rearrested. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE