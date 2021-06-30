Detective Constable Ip Wai-chuen, one of three officers who collided with defendant Tong Ying-kit's motorcycle on July 1 last year. Photo: Brian Wong
National security law: Hong Kong police officer denies using body as human shield against motorcyclist, court hears
- Tong Ying-kit is accused of ramming his motorcycle into three policemen during a protest in Wan Chai last year
- On day 4 of the trial, Constable Yeung Chun-yiu dismissed the defence’s suggestion that he and his colleagues had planned to bring down the rider using their bodies
