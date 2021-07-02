A Hong Kong police officer is treated after being stabbed late on Thursday evening. Photo: Handout A Hong Kong police officer is treated after being stabbed late on Thursday evening. Photo: Handout
exclusive | Man who stabbed Hong Kong police officer left multiple suicide notes, said he was doing it for the city

  • A raid on the assailant’s home found at least five notes and a large amount of ‘propaganda material’, according to a source
  • The 50-year-old, who died of self-inflicted wounds after the attack, lived with his parents; cyber patrols stepped up to guard against copycat assaults

Christy Leung
Updated: 2:51pm, 2 Jul, 2021

