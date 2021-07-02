The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge opened to the public in October 2018. Photo: Winson Wong The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge opened to the public in October 2018. Photo: Winson Wong
The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge opened to the public in October 2018. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong court imposes tougher sentences on 11 laboratory technicians convicted of falsifying safety records for world’s longest sea crossing

  • Several Jacobs China staff were convicted in 2019 of falsifying safety test records for the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge
  • Court of Appeal on Friday increases the sentences of 11 of those to between one and two years, saying original punishments did not tally with gravity of offence

