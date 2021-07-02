Chow Hang-tung, vice-chairwoman of Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, has been remanded in custody. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Chow Hang-tung, vice-chairwoman of Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, has been remanded in custody. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong / Law and Crime

Hong Kong organiser of Tiananmen Square vigil denied bail after being charged with incitement over illegal June 4 event

  • Chow Hang-tung remanded in custody after appearance at West Kowloon Court
  • The 36-year-old barrister faces maximum sentence of five years behind bars if found guilty

June 4 vigil in Hong Kong
Chan Ho-him
Updated: 6:52pm, 2 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
