Chow Hang-tung, vice-chairwoman of Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, has been remanded in custody. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong organiser of Tiananmen Square vigil denied bail after being charged with incitement over illegal June 4 event
- Chow Hang-tung remanded in custody after appearance at West Kowloon Court
- The 36-year-old barrister faces maximum sentence of five years behind bars if found guilty
