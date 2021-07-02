US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks on the release of the 2021 Trafficking in Persons Report in Washington. Photo: Reuters
US adds national security law to list of concerns as Hong Kong left on annual human-trafficking report’s ‘watch list’
- But the city government on Friday blasted the report, saying the law’s parameters were clear and dismissing the notion it had served to cow local civil society
- The 2021 edition also once again took issue with the administration’s failure to pass legislation specifically targeting the crime
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks on the release of the 2021 Trafficking in Persons Report in Washington. Photo: Reuters