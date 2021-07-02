US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks on the release of the 2021 Trafficking in Persons Report in Washington. Photo: Reuters US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks on the release of the 2021 Trafficking in Persons Report in Washington. Photo: Reuters
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks on the release of the 2021 Trafficking in Persons Report in Washington. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

US adds national security law to list of concerns as Hong Kong left on annual human-trafficking report’s ‘watch list’

  • But the city government on Friday blasted the report, saying the law’s parameters were clear and dismissing the notion it had served to cow local civil society
  • The 2021 edition also once again took issue with the administration’s failure to pass legislation specifically targeting the crime

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 7:32pm, 2 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks on the release of the 2021 Trafficking in Persons Report in Washington. Photo: Reuters US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks on the release of the 2021 Trafficking in Persons Report in Washington. Photo: Reuters
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks on the release of the 2021 Trafficking in Persons Report in Washington. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE