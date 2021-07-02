Professor Lau Chi-pang outside the High Court after testifying on Friday. Photo: Brian Wong
Hong Kong protest slogan implies a government under enemy control, history professor says at city’s first national security law trial
- Lingnan University vice-president argues that ‘Liberate Hong Kong: revolution of our times’ is not politically neutral
- Historian cites use of liberate in ancient Chinese literature and by press after end of second world war to support his argument
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Professor Lau Chi-pang outside the High Court after testifying on Friday. Photo: Brian Wong