Professor Lau Chi-pang outside the High Court after testifying on Friday. Photo: Brian Wong Professor Lau Chi-pang outside the High Court after testifying on Friday. Photo: Brian Wong
Professor Lau Chi-pang outside the High Court after testifying on Friday. Photo: Brian Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protest slogan implies a government under enemy control, history professor says at city’s first national security law trial

  • Lingnan University vice-president argues that ‘Liberate Hong Kong: revolution of our times’ is not politically neutral
  • Historian cites use of liberate in ancient Chinese literature and by press after end of second world war to support his argument

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Brian Wong

Updated: 9:02pm, 2 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Professor Lau Chi-pang outside the High Court after testifying on Friday. Photo: Brian Wong Professor Lau Chi-pang outside the High Court after testifying on Friday. Photo: Brian Wong
Professor Lau Chi-pang outside the High Court after testifying on Friday. Photo: Brian Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE