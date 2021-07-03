Peter Chan (in black suit) hugs a member of a group of people who had come to receive him after his release. Photo: Felix Wong
Early prison release for former Hong Kong feng shui master Peter Chan, jailed over forged will involving HK$83 billion fortune of late tycoon Nina Wang
- Chan was sentenced to 12 years after being convicted in 2013, but has been released early for good behaviour
- The former feng shui master and businessman has constantly maintained his innocence
