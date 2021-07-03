People walk past a Vitasoy truck in Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong People walk past a Vitasoy truck in Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
People walk past a Vitasoy truck in Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong drinks giant Vitasoy supports police probe into officer stabbing, after mainland China backlash over condolences to family of dead attacker, who was an employee

  • The company had said in an internal memo that a 50-year-old purchasing manager had died in an ‘unfortunate incident’ in Causeway Bay
  • Perceived support of assailant led to some Chinese actors and Weibo users condemning the brand

Lilian Cheng
Updated: 12:06pm, 3 Jul, 2021

