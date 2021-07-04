Police have arrested two people accused of inciting others to commit arson and murder officers. Photo: Warton Li Police have arrested two people accused of inciting others to commit arson and murder officers. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police arrest two suspected of inciting others to commit arson, murder officers

  • The arrests came days after a 50-year-old stabbed a constable in the back before fatally plunging the knife into his own chest
  • Police say that a preliminary investigation suggests that the assailant in that attack was radicalised by “fake information”

Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 4:37pm, 4 Jul, 2021

