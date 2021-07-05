The dog fell from a balcony at the Mei Foo Sun Chuen private housing estate. Photo: SCMP The dog fell from a balcony at the Mei Foo Sun Chuen private housing estate. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong pet owner arrested after dog falls to its death from balcony of 19th-floor flat

  • Businessman bailed after being detained on suspicion of animal cruelty following death of 17-year-old schnauzer
  • Police source says officers think dog got through railings on balcony and then fell from building in Lai Chi Kok

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 1:59pm, 5 Jul, 2021

