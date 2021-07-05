Security officers stand guard outside Hong Kong’s Government House, site of an arson attack in the early hours of July 1. Photo: Sam Tsang Security officers stand guard outside Hong Kong’s Government House, site of an arson attack in the early hours of July 1. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong police arrest 19-year-old student over Government House arson attack

  • The teen, picked up in Sha Tin early on Monday morning, is the girlfriend of a man previously arrested and charged over the attack, according to a source
  • She allegedly helped scout the targeted area before flammable objects were tossed there in the early hours of July 1

Clifford Lo
Updated: 3:03pm, 5 Jul, 2021

Security officers stand guard outside Hong Kong’s Government House, site of an arson attack in the early hours of July 1. Photo: Sam Tsang
