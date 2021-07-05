The headquarters of Hong Kong police in Wan Chai. Photo: Warton Li The headquarters of Hong Kong police in Wan Chai. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police arrest man on suspicion of inciting others to attack officers

  • The suspect, 34, was taken into custody during raid in Yau Ma Tei after allegedly urging others online to attack police on specific days
  • Superintendent Wilson Tam refuses to say whether people who expressed support for his comments had broken the law, saying cases to be decided individually

Christy Leung  and Clifford Lo

Updated: 9:53pm, 5 Jul, 2021

