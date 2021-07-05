The headquarters of Hong Kong police in Wan Chai. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police arrest man on suspicion of inciting others to attack officers
- The suspect, 34, was taken into custody during raid in Yau Ma Tei after allegedly urging others online to attack police on specific days
- Superintendent Wilson Tam refuses to say whether people who expressed support for his comments had broken the law, saying cases to be decided individually
Topic | Hong Kong police
