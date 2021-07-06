Tech giants could pull out of Hong Kong, the Singapore-based Asia Internet Coalition says. Photo: Shutterstock
Facebook, Google and other tech giants could stop offering services in Hong Kong if anti-doxxing law goes ahead in proposed form, internet coalition warns
- Hong Kong government is amending privacy laws to criminalise malicious spreading of personal details
- Singapore-based Asia Internet Coalition says proposed legislation is too vague and broad
