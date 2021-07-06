Police display some of the evidence gathered in thwarting an alleged terrorist attack. Photo: Sam Tsang Police display some of the evidence gathered in thwarting an alleged terrorist attack. Photo: Sam Tsang
Police display some of the evidence gathered in thwarting an alleged terrorist attack. Photo: Sam Tsang
National security law: Hong Kong police arrest 9 over alleged terrorist plot to bomb streets, courts, transport networks

  • City’s cross-harbour tunnels were one of the intended targets, police say after uncovering bomb-manufacturing lab in Tsim Sha Tsui guest house
  • Six of those arrested were secondary school students, according to force, and would have been aided in escaping city after carrying out attacks

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Clifford Lo
Updated: 2:35pm, 6 Jul, 2021

