Government forensic scientist Tsang Cheuk-nam leaves the High Court on Tuesday. Photo: Brian Wong
Hong Kong national security law: expert testifies motorcyclist applied brakes before hitting police officers
- Defence for Tong Ying-kit seeks to establish their client saw three officers injured in collision as dangerous obstacles, not targets
- Tong is facing charges of secession and terrorism under Beijing-imposed national security law
Government forensic scientist Tsang Cheuk-nam leaves the High Court on Tuesday. Photo: Brian Wong