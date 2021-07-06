Government forensic scientist Tsang Cheuk-nam leaves the High Court on Tuesday. Photo: Brian Wong Government forensic scientist Tsang Cheuk-nam leaves the High Court on Tuesday. Photo: Brian Wong
Government forensic scientist Tsang Cheuk-nam leaves the High Court on Tuesday. Photo: Brian Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong national security law: expert testifies motorcyclist applied brakes before hitting police officers

  • Defence for Tong Ying-kit seeks to establish their client saw three officers injured in collision as dangerous obstacles, not targets
  • Tong is facing charges of secession and terrorism under Beijing-imposed national security law

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Brian Wong

Updated: 8:56pm, 6 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Government forensic scientist Tsang Cheuk-nam leaves the High Court on Tuesday. Photo: Brian Wong Government forensic scientist Tsang Cheuk-nam leaves the High Court on Tuesday. Photo: Brian Wong
Government forensic scientist Tsang Cheuk-nam leaves the High Court on Tuesday. Photo: Brian Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE