A 51-year-old man was knifed on Wednesday morning while waiting for a taxi outside a sauna in Sham Shui Po. Photo: Handout A 51-year-old man was knifed on Wednesday morning while waiting for a taxi outside a sauna in Sham Shui Po. Photo: Handout
A 51-year-old man was knifed on Wednesday morning while waiting for a taxi outside a sauna in Sham Shui Po. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police hunting 3 assailants who knifed man in Sham Shui Po

  • Police say trio slashed victim in both legs while he was waiting for taxi with his girlfriend around daybreak
  • In separate incident, four people are wanted for beating man with wooden rods during monetary dispute in Yuen Long

Updated: 1:26pm, 7 Jul, 2021

