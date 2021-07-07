A 51-year-old man was knifed on Wednesday morning while waiting for a taxi outside a sauna in Sham Shui Po. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police hunting 3 assailants who knifed man in Sham Shui Po
- Police say trio slashed victim in both legs while he was waiting for taxi with his girlfriend around daybreak
- In separate incident, four people are wanted for beating man with wooden rods during monetary dispute in Yuen Long
