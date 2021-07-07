Police in Hong Kong and Macau have broken up a syndicate believed to have conned at least 17 women out of millions of dollars. Photo: Warton Li Police in Hong Kong and Macau have broken up a syndicate believed to have conned at least 17 women out of millions of dollars. Photo: Warton Li
Police in Hong Kong, Macau break up romance scam syndicate suspected of swindling 17 women out of HK$21.5 million

  • Local police arrest one man, two women suspected of holding bank accounts used to launder proceeds from scams
  • Police in Macau arrest one man believed to be ringleader, along with three other suspects

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 6:28pm, 7 Jul, 2021

