Police in Hong Kong and Macau have broken up a syndicate believed to have conned at least 17 women out of millions of dollars. Photo: Warton Li
Police in Hong Kong, Macau break up romance scam syndicate suspected of swindling 17 women out of HK$21.5 million
- Local police arrest one man, two women suspected of holding bank accounts used to launder proceeds from scams
- Police in Macau arrest one man believed to be ringleader, along with three other suspects
Topic | Crime
