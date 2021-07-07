A Correctional Services Department van outside West Kowloon Court, where the three teens were charged. Photo: May Tse
National security law: 3 teens charged with conspiracy to commit terrorism in connection with alleged plot to bomb key targets in Hong Kong
- Defendants are Ho Yu-wang, 17, Alexander Au, 19, and a 15-year-old who cannot be identified
- The six others arrested during a police operation on Monday have either been released on bail or were expected to be
