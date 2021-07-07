Politicians, academics and members of the media debated how to tackle fake news at a Hong Kong seminar on Wednesday. Photo: Shutterstock Images Politicians, academics and members of the media debated how to tackle fake news at a Hong Kong seminar on Wednesday. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Politicians, academics and members of the media debated how to tackle fake news at a Hong Kong seminar on Wednesday. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Hong Kong needs legislation tackling fake news, but doxxing poses the bigger threat, top government adviser says

  • Executive councillor Ronny Tong says enforcing laws against fake news is difficult and the government sees tackling the malicious spreading of personal details as more pressing
  • ‘Last thing Hong Kong needs is another law to further hit the city’s press freedom,’ journalism professor says on the prospect of fake news legislation

Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 10:45pm, 7 Jul, 2021

