Kwai Chung Police Station, where a constable allegedly took clandestine pictures of a colleague in the toilet. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police officer arrested, suspended over allegation he took pictures of female inspector in station toilet
- Constable, 20, suspended from duty for allegedly taking pictures of an inspector in a women’s toilet of Kwai Chung Police Station
- He was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of outraging public decency and has been bailed; force insider says dozens of similar pictures found on suspect’s phone
