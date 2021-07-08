Kwai Chung Police Station, where a constable allegedly took clandestine pictures of a colleague in the toilet. Photo: Handout Kwai Chung Police Station, where a constable allegedly took clandestine pictures of a colleague in the toilet. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police officer arrested, suspended over allegation he took pictures of female inspector in station toilet

  • Constable, 20, suspended from duty for allegedly taking pictures of an inspector in a women’s toilet of Kwai Chung Police Station
  • He was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of outraging public decency and has been bailed; force insider says dozens of similar pictures found on suspect’s phone

Clifford Lo
Updated: 5:08pm, 8 Jul, 2021

