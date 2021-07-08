Jimmy Lai, the founder of the now-defunct Apple Daily. Photo: EPA-EFE
National security law: jailed media tycoon Jimmy Lai asks court to restore his voting rights at Next Digital
- When the security minister froze HK$500 million of Lai’s assets in May, he also prohibited the businessman from exercising his voting rights
- Lai, who faces multiple charges under the national security law, is now arguing voting does not constitute ‘dealing with’ the assets
