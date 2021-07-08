Lai Kan-yau (hooded) arrives at Eastern Court in December after being arrested for his father’s murder. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong court hears man stabbed father to death, fled to Taiwan after being refused money to pay loan sharks
- Prosecutors say Lai Kan-yau, who allegedly dumped the 65-year-old victim’s body in the waters off Pok Fu Lam, confessed in a call with police
- The defendant, who allegedly withdrew HK$203,000 from his dead father’s HSBC account, returned the very same day he fled to Kaohsiung
