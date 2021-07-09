Tong Ying-kit (pictured) will need to rebut the secession and terrorism charges laid against him, a three-judge panel ruled on Wednesday. Photo: Cable TV
Hong Kong’s first national security law defendant must rebut secession, terrorism charges: 3-judge panel
- High Court rules prosecution has presented enough evidence at trial’s midway point for case against Tong Ying-kit to move forward
- The 24-year-old is on trial after driving his motorcycle into a group of police last July 1 while carrying a flag bearing a ‘Liberate Hong Kong’ slogan
