Hong Kong security chiefs sorry for breaking social-distancing rules at hotpot dinner, but say they were just doing their jobs

  • Customs boss Hermes Tang, immigration chief Au Ka-wang, and Undersecretary for Security Sonny Au attended event on March 2
  • The trio have come under increasing pressure to apologise for their presence at luxury dinner in Wan Chai

Topic |   Hong Kong social distancing
Tony Cheung
Updated: 4:02pm, 9 Jul, 2021

A police officer orders people in Causeway Bay to disperse with a warning that they may be in breach of social-distancing rules. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
