Police display millions of dollars in cash seized in a raid on a suspected illegal bookmaking operation. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong police break up suspected multimillion-dollar football bookmaking syndicate
- Police arrest suspected ringleader, two assistants in second major anti-gambling operation in three weeks
- Officers seize HK$10 million in cash, betting records, money counters from hotel room being used as headquarters
Topic | Crime
