Supporters of Chow Hang-tung gather and wave signs outside West Kowloon Court on Friday, where she was denied bail. Photo: Dickson Lee
Vice-chair of organiser of Hong Kong’s annual Tiananmen Square vigil denied bail in incitement case
- Chow Hang-tung, of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, is expected to renew her bid for bail on July 16
- She stands accused of inciting others to take part in June 4 event after it was banned by police
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Supporters of Chow Hang-tung gather and wave signs outside West Kowloon Court on Friday, where she was denied bail. Photo: Dickson Lee