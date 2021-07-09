Supporters of Chow Hang-tung gather and wave signs outside West Kowloon Court on Friday, where she was denied bail. Photo: Dickson Lee Supporters of Chow Hang-tung gather and wave signs outside West Kowloon Court on Friday, where she was denied bail. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Vice-chair of organiser of Hong Kong’s annual Tiananmen Square vigil denied bail in incitement case

  • Chow Hang-tung, of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, is expected to renew her bid for bail on July 16
  • She stands accused of inciting others to take part in June 4 event after it was banned by police

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 6:56pm, 9 Jul, 2021

