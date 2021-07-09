TVB actor Mat Yeung Ming (centre) leaves Eastern Court with his girlfriend, actress Lisa Ch’ng on Friday. Photo: Edmond So TVB actor Mat Yeung Ming (centre) leaves Eastern Court with his girlfriend, actress Lisa Ch’ng on Friday. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong court was wrong to allow TV star Mat Yeung Ming to reverse guilty plea in careless driving case, prosecutors argue

  • In addition to seeking to overturn the plea reversal, prosecutors are also challenging Yeung’s acquittal on separate charge
  • Charges stem from car accident involving TVB star on Magazine Gap Road last year

Jasmine Siu
Updated: 7:04pm, 9 Jul, 2021

