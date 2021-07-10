Hong Kong police officer forgets gun in women’s toilet at shopping centre, likely to face disciplinary hearing
- Police cordoned off the area around the toilet at Metro Harbour View Plaza after receiving call from a resident at about 4.50pm
- Force has launched an investigation into the matter, spokesman says, adding there are strict rules governing handling of police equipment
A Hong Kong police officer faces a likely disciplinary hearing after leaving her pistol in a shopping centre toilet in Tai Kwok Tsui on Saturday afternoon.
A police spokesman confirmed that the force received a report about 50 minutes after the officer, attached to the Mong Kok district task force, left the gun behind at 4pm. There are strict rules governing the storage and handling of police equipment, he added.
“The force has launched an internal investigation into the matter. We will handle the case seriously if anyone was found breaking the rules,” the spokesman said.
A picture circulated online showed that the revolver, bearing the number “HKP 3441”, had been left in a female toilet cabinet at Metro Harbour View Plaza.
Police officers later arrived at the scene and cordoned off the toilet area to conduct an initial investigation, which determined the pistol belonged to a plain-clothes female officer.
“We believe she used the toilet after handling a crime nearby, then carelessly left the gun behind. She will probably face a disciplinary inquiry on this,” the source said.
The Mong Kok district crime team is handling the investigation.
Under Hong Kong’s Police General Orders, officers are responsible for preserving any government property safely.