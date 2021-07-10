A Hong Kong police officer faces a likely disciplinary hearing after leaving her pistol in a shopping centre toilet in Tai Kwok Tsui on Saturday afternoon.

A police spokesman confirmed that the force received a report about 50 minutes after the officer, attached to the Mong Kok district task force, left the gun behind at 4pm. There are strict rules governing the storage and handling of police equipment, he added.

“The force has launched an internal investigation into the matter. We will handle the case seriously if anyone was found breaking the rules,” the spokesman said.

We believe she used the toilet after handling a crime nearby, then carelessly left the gun behind Police source