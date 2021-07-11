Hong Kong police made 68 arrests during a series of raids on illegal massage parlours in Wan Chai and Causeway Bay on Friday. Photo: Hong Kong Police Force
Hong Kong police arrest 68 in prostitution crackdown on Wan Chai, Causeway Bay massage parlours
- Fifty-eight of those detained were alleged sex workers police say largely entered the city illegally from mainland China or Vietnam
- In all, 16 unlicensed massage parlours were raided on Friday, while more than $HK500,000 in cash was seized
