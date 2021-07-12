Police officers enter the building where the attack and fire took place in Tai Po. Photo: Winson Wong Police officers enter the building where the attack and fire took place in Tai Po. Photo: Winson Wong
Crime
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Triple murder suspect arrested after Hong Kong mother and 2 young daughters killed in deadly lovers’ quarrel

  • Girls aged eight and 13 believed to have died at hands of mother’s boyfriend, who attacked trio with a knife then set fire to their subdivided flat
  • Police also evacuated 13 residents from building in Tai Po after early morning incident

Clifford Lo
Updated: 1:58pm, 12 Jul, 2021

