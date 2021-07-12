Police officers enter the building where the attack and fire took place in Tai Po. Photo: Winson Wong
Triple murder suspect arrested after Hong Kong mother and 2 young daughters killed in deadly lovers’ quarrel
- Girls aged eight and 13 believed to have died at hands of mother’s boyfriend, who attacked trio with a knife then set fire to their subdivided flat
- Police also evacuated 13 residents from building in Tai Po after early morning incident
Topic | Crime
