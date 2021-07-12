The High Court heard on Monday that a girl who accused her father of rape was coached by other family members to change her story. Photo: Warton Li The High Court heard on Monday that a girl who accused her father of rape was coached by other family members to change her story. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong girl who accused father of rape was whisked across border, persuaded to change story, court hears

  • Records show girl’s mother visited her father in jail five days before his trial, left for mainland China with daughter that same afternoon
  • When trial was rescheduled, girl’s story appeared to have changed, but subsequent conversation with case officer prompted fresh investigation

Jasmine Siu
Updated: 8:07pm, 12 Jul, 2021

