A mob of men in white T-shirts attacked protesters and passengers in Yuen Long MTR station. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Hong Kong protests: Yuen Long station attacker apologises to victims as judge says ‘indiscriminate assault’ warrants severe punishment
- Lam Koon-leung, who pleaded guilty before trial began, one of four defendants in District Court ahead of sentencing
- Lawyers lay out arguments for leniency as judge says past contributions to society not meaningful mitigation
Topic | Hong Kong protests
A mob of men in white T-shirts attacked protesters and passengers in Yuen Long MTR station. Photo: SCMP Pictures