A mob of men in white T-shirts attacked protesters and passengers in Yuen Long MTR station. Photo: SCMP Pictures A mob of men in white T-shirts attacked protesters and passengers in Yuen Long MTR station. Photo: SCMP Pictures
A mob of men in white T-shirts attacked protesters and passengers in Yuen Long MTR station. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: Yuen Long station attacker apologises to victims as judge says ‘indiscriminate assault’ warrants severe punishment

  • Lam Koon-leung, who pleaded guilty before trial began, one of four defendants in District Court ahead of sentencing
  • Lawyers lay out arguments for leniency as judge says past contributions to society not meaningful mitigation

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Brian Wong

Updated: 3:16pm, 13 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A mob of men in white T-shirts attacked protesters and passengers in Yuen Long MTR station. Photo: SCMP Pictures A mob of men in white T-shirts attacked protesters and passengers in Yuen Long MTR station. Photo: SCMP Pictures
A mob of men in white T-shirts attacked protesters and passengers in Yuen Long MTR station. Photo: SCMP Pictures
READ FULL ARTICLE