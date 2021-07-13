Hong Kong police display the drugs seized in the operations. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Hong Kong police display the drugs seized in the operations. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong police display the drugs seized in the operations. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Crime
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

6 suspected drug traffickers arrested and HK$63 million in narcotics seized in Hong Kong

  • Officers find more than 80kg of cocaine, Ice and liquified methamphetamine in raids carried out in Yuen Long, Mong Kok, Fanling and Sha Tin
  • Police seized 910kg of cocaine in the first six months of this year, compared with 17kg in the same period last year

Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 7:03pm, 13 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong police display the drugs seized in the operations. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Hong Kong police display the drugs seized in the operations. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong police display the drugs seized in the operations. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE