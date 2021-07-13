Journalism professor Francis Lee leaves the High Court after giving evidence on Tuesday. Photo: Brian Wong Journalism professor Francis Lee leaves the High Court after giving evidence on Tuesday. Photo: Brian Wong
Journalism professor Francis Lee leaves the High Court after giving evidence on Tuesday. Photo: Brian Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

National security law: popular protest slogan can have more than one meaning, Hong Kong court hears

  • Rather than advocating city’s independence from China, chant represented protesters’ pursuit of freedom and democracy, journalism scholar says
  • Experts for defence cite 2019 study which found there was a diverse range of opinions on interpretation of phrase

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Brian Wong

Updated: 10:57pm, 13 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Journalism professor Francis Lee leaves the High Court after giving evidence on Tuesday. Photo: Brian Wong Journalism professor Francis Lee leaves the High Court after giving evidence on Tuesday. Photo: Brian Wong
Journalism professor Francis Lee leaves the High Court after giving evidence on Tuesday. Photo: Brian Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE