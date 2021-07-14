Two terrorism suspects who were later denied bail arrive at West Kowloon Court on Wednesday. Photo: Winson Wong
National security law: Hong Kong court denies bail to 2 more connected to alleged terrorist bomb plot
- The duo remanded on Wednesday include Chan Hoi-leung, 24, and a 15-year-old student; a third defendant remained in hospital
- All 3 are among a group facing a joint count of conspiracy to commit terrorist activities
