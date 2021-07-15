Authorities say the syndicate laundered about HK$880 million through cryptocurrency between February 2020 and May 2021. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong customs racks up first bust of cryptocurrency money launderers, smashing HK$1.2 billion racket
- Authorities say syndicate used anonymity afforded by cryptocurrency to conceal its operations
- More than 60 per cent of funds had been funnelled through accounts in Singapore, prompting customs to seek help from authorities there
Authorities say the syndicate laundered about HK$880 million through cryptocurrency between February 2020 and May 2021. Photo: Shutterstock