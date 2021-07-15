A doctor has been jailed for sexually abusing his domestic helper. Photo: SCMP A doctor has been jailed for sexually abusing his domestic helper. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong doctor, 83, jailed for molesting his domestic helper in abuse spanning 8 months

  • Brian Drew Apthorp sentenced to 30 months behind bars for indecently assaulting helper, who he required daily massages from and performed a ‘medical check-up’ on
  • Defence lawyer says the helper should have told her employer: ‘I’m sorry, sir, no’

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 7:08pm, 15 Jul, 2021

