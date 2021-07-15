Ada Tsim is taken into custody after shooting four of her relatives in Quarry Bay Park in 2018. Photo: Dickson Lee Ada Tsim is taken into custody after shooting four of her relatives in Quarry Bay Park in 2018. Photo: Dickson Lee
Ada Tsim is taken into custody after shooting four of her relatives in Quarry Bay Park in 2018. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong woman who gunned down relatives in local park sentenced to life in prison

  • Defendant Ada Tsim says she is ‘so happy’ to have committed the crime as sentence is read out; curses judge as she is taken away
  • Brazen daylight shooting stemmed from Tsim’s unhappiness at what she felt was her relatives’ poor treatment of her late mother

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Brian Wong

Updated: 7:08pm, 15 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Ada Tsim is taken into custody after shooting four of her relatives in Quarry Bay Park in 2018. Photo: Dickson Lee Ada Tsim is taken into custody after shooting four of her relatives in Quarry Bay Park in 2018. Photo: Dickson Lee
Ada Tsim is taken into custody after shooting four of her relatives in Quarry Bay Park in 2018. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE