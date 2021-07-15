Four Pools, also known as Quadruplex Pools, along Sheung Luk Stream. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong woman, 37, injures head after falling into pool in Sai Kung East Country Park
- She was hiking along Sheung Luk Stream when the accident occurred, and is now being treated at Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital
- The incident happened days after a female hiker died while trying to take selfies at a Tuen Mun mountain site
Topic | Hong Kong hiking
Four Pools, also known as Quadruplex Pools, along Sheung Luk Stream. Photo: Facebook