Four Pools, also known as Quadruplex Pools, along Sheung Luk Stream. Photo: Facebook Four Pools, also known as Quadruplex Pools, along Sheung Luk Stream. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong woman, 37, injures head after falling into pool in Sai Kung East Country Park

  • She was hiking along Sheung Luk Stream when the accident occurred, and is now being treated at Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital
  • The incident happened days after a female hiker died while trying to take selfies at a Tuen Mun mountain site

Topic |   Hong Kong hiking
Clifford LoChristy Leung
Clifford Lo  and Christy Leung

Updated: 11:32pm, 15 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
