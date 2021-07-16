The three construction workers were rushed to Queen Mary Hospital in Pok Fu Lam after being struck by lightning on Friday. Photo: Winson Wong The three construction workers were rushed to Queen Mary Hospital in Pok Fu Lam after being struck by lightning on Friday. Photo: Winson Wong
Lightning strikes three Hong Kong construction workers on Peak, all conscious when rushed to hospital

  • The strike took place just after 10am, about two hours after the Observatory had issued a thunderstorm warning
  • ‘One of the workers felt numbness in all four limbs after being hit,’ a police spokesman says

Clifford Lo
Updated: 2:10pm, 16 Jul, 2021

The three construction workers were rushed to Queen Mary Hospital in Pok Fu Lam after being struck by lightning on Friday. Photo: Winson Wong The three construction workers were rushed to Queen Mary Hospital in Pok Fu Lam after being struck by lightning on Friday. Photo: Winson Wong
