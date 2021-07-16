Ramanjit Singh arrives at Eastern Court under police escort for an extradition hearing in 2019. Photo: Nora Tam Ramanjit Singh arrives at Eastern Court under police escort for an extradition hearing in 2019. Photo: Nora Tam
Ramanjit Singh arrives at Eastern Court under police escort for an extradition hearing in 2019. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong resident wanted by Indian government over jailbreak loses extradition appeal

  • Court of Appeal rules against Ramanjit Singh and concludes there is provision in city’s bilateral agreement
  • Case to return to the court of committal before Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam makes a final decision on his surrender

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 6:20pm, 16 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Ramanjit Singh arrives at Eastern Court under police escort for an extradition hearing in 2019. Photo: Nora Tam Ramanjit Singh arrives at Eastern Court under police escort for an extradition hearing in 2019. Photo: Nora Tam
Ramanjit Singh arrives at Eastern Court under police escort for an extradition hearing in 2019. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE