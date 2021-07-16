Anti-riot police block the way during an anti-government protest in Hong Kong in May last year. Photo: Dickson Lee Anti-riot police block the way during an anti-government protest in Hong Kong in May last year. Photo: Dickson Lee
Anti-riot police block the way during an anti-government protest in Hong Kong in May last year. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong police ‘the world’s best’, says top Beijing official, as he hails national security law for crushing ‘colour revolution’ plot

  • Director of the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office lauds city’s authorities for safeguarding national security
  • Xia Baolong calls police ‘Hong Kong’s heroes’ at high-powered forum in Chinese capital

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Tony Cheung
Updated: 7:36pm, 16 Jul, 2021

