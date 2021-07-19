The clashes near PolyU are widely seen as the violent peak of the 2019 protests in Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang The clashes near PolyU are widely seen as the violent peak of the 2019 protests in Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
The clashes near PolyU are widely seen as the violent peak of the 2019 protests in Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: PolyU graduate jailed for rioting near the campus at height of 2019 unrest

  • Lui Sheuk-hang, 31, sentenced to nearly four years behind bars for his role in one of the most violent episodes of the 2019 anti-government protests
  • Defendant was one of a group of 100 protesters throwing petrol bombs and shining lasers at police officers outside PolyU’s Hung Hom campus

Brian Wong

Updated: 3:37pm, 19 Jul, 2021

