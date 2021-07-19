A police officer attached to the force’s public relations office died in a fall from his Tuen Mun flat on Monday. Photo: Warton Li
Veteran Hong Kong police officer dies in suspected accidental fall from 16th-floor flat
- Police source says fall may have happened as Inspector Michael Yiu was handling plants on his balcony
- Incident took place at Tsing Chung Koon Road Government Quarters in Tuen Mun
