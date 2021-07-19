Hong Kong police have arrested 13 people aged 13 to 23. Photo: Warton Li Hong Kong police have arrested 13 people aged 13 to 23. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police arrest 13, including 9 students, in operation against triad recruitment drive

  • Action successfully thwarts efforts to bring in new members by Sun Yee On gang, active in Aberdeen, police source says
  • Victims had received WhatsApp messages from stranger claiming to be a triad member and inviting them to become his followers

Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 8:02pm, 19 Jul, 2021

